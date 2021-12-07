FESTIVE SEASON TRAM SERVICES

Edinburgh Trams has announced its plans for a bumper timetable over the Christmas holidays.

With the exception of Christmas Day itself, it will run a full timetable with trams from every seven minutes all the way through the holidays – ideal for anyone popping into the city centre for some last-minute shopping or looking for a bargain in the winter sales.

Hogmanay Street Party

In the evening, trams will continue to run until 22:48 from the Airport and 23:30 from York Place for anyone planning a night out. Services will however terminate at West End from around 17.00 on Thursday 30 December until around 10am on 1 January due to the closure of Princes Street for the Hogmanay Street Party.

Plans for additional services to help revellers make the most of Edinburgh’s famous Hogmanay celebrations will be announced shortly.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “Throughout the festive period we will be doing everything we can to make sure our customers enjoy hassle-free travel across the city, helping them to make the most of its many seasonal attractions, including the Christmas markets, Ice Rink and Santa Land.

“Customers can also take advantage of a range of great-value ticket offers, including the £7.50 Family Day Tripper, and everyone can enjoy hassle-free travel around the city without worrying about getting stuck in holiday traffic or finding a parking space in the city centre.

“Of course, the roads will be busy at this time of year, and the tram also offers a great way to beat the traffic and the hassle of finding a parking space.”

The Family Day Tripper ticket is available to buy ahead of travel at www.edinburghticket.com

Full service details available on the Edinburgh Trams website.

