Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Gregor Smith has been knighted for his considerable contribution during the pandemic. He has provided regular input to Cabinet discussions and supported Ministers across portfolios, undertaking regular live media briefings alongside the First Minister for Scotland, interviews and Scottish and Westminster parliamentary committee hearings. Professor Smith is a GP by profession, a graduate of Glasgow University and worked of a number of years in Larkhall, becoming Deputy Chief Medical Officer in 2015.

From Edinburgh there are a few names which stand out – Jacqueline Scott the headteacher of Trinity Primary School – where they have a suite of at home learning materials on their website has been awarded the MBE – and Nadia Ahmed who was until recently the Community Champion at Morrisons, The Gyle Shopping Centre has been honoured with the British Empire Medal.

Sandra Kinnear (61) has also been awarded the British Empire Medal. Sandra worked as a Health, Safety and Sustainability Advisor, University of Edinburgh and has been recognised for services to Environment and Charity work. She has won two landscaping awards for the University, installed apiaries to assist in sustaining plants and creating a ‘hedgehog and bat friendly’ campus by recycling unwanted wooden pallets and making hedgehog homes and bat boxes located throughout the campus.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK Chief Scientific Adviser, has been made a Knight Commander Order of the Bath in recognition of his work forming up the Vaccines Task Force and leading the work of SAGE and the scientists throughout the pandemic.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, MBE, has led Covid-19 treatment work and is Clinical Advisor to the Vaccines Taskforce receives a knighthood.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England and Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government, has become Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath. He previously led on the UK’s technical response to the West African Ebola outbreak.

Dr Frank Atherton the Chief Medical Officer in Wales has been awarded a knighthood.

Bernie Taupin, for so long the co-creator of Sir Elton John’s music, has been awarded a CBE. Joanna Lumley, OBE, who has worked in so many acting roles over the years as well as working with more than 70 charities becomes a Dame. And Vanessa Redgrave, CBE, another actor has been awarded a Damehood. She was last honoured in 1967.

Frank Field, formerly an MP and now Lord Field, has been made a Companion of Honour.

Honorees in Edinburgh include:

Name Designation Honour Dr John Ruthven MITCHELL Principal Medical Officer, Scottish Government. For services to Improving Mental Health in Scotland CBE Norman Loch MURRAY FRSE Lately Chairman, Scottish Ballet. For services to the Arts CBE Steven George McNeil OSBORNE Pianist. For services to Music OBE Paul Robert REDDISH Chief Executive, Volunteering Matters and Chief Executive, ProjectScotland. For services to the Voluntary and Community Sector during Covid-19 OBE Rohini SHARMA JOSHI Lately Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Trust Housing Association, Edinburgh. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion OBE Professor Nazira KARODIA Lately Professor of Science Education, University of Wolverhampton. For services to the Chemical Sciences MBE Jacqueline SCOTT Head Teacher, Trinity Primary School, Edinburgh. For services to Education MBE Dorothy Joy TARRANT Founder, Veritas-Sighisoara. For voluntary service in Romania MBE James Malcolm SINCLAIR For Services to Charity MBE Nadia Nasreen AHMED Lately Community Champion, Morrisons. For services to the community in Edinburgh BEM Elizabeth Sandra KINNEAR Health, Safety and Sustainability Advisor. University of Edinburgh. For services to the Environment and to Charity BEM Margaret WORSFOLD For services to British Ice Skating BEM

