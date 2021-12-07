After last year’s disappointment, Christmas is officially back for 2021, and nothing will stand in the way of the nation enjoying the festive season as Six by Nico serves up the magic of the season with a show stopping Christmas themed tasting menu.

The six course menu will be available from Monday 13 December until 9 January 2022 priced at £29 per person. There are vegetarian options available and festive snacks.

Christmas movies are typically associated with rediscovering our childhood innocence, so the team at Six by Nico has created the ‘Miracle On’ menu, which is centered on a nostalgic look back at the festive season when Christmas jingles in the air and Christmas market stalls are full of festive fare.

The new six course ‘Miracle On’ themed tasting menu includes:

MEMORIES OF A CHRISTMAS MARKET – Smoked Sausage & Onion Compote, Smoked Sausage Espuma, Crispy Potato, Gherkins & Pickled Shallots

– Haunch of Venison, Game Pie, Jerusalem artichoke, Toasted Hazelnut Emulsion & Sherry Jus Saving the best until last, Six by Nico’s stunning Christmas dessert, BUCHE DE NOEL – Dulce de Leche Mousseline, Sour Cherry, White Glacage & Hazelnut, Chocolate Aero – is the perfect sweet treat to round off the Christmas menu.



Chef Nico Simeone said:”Nothing will stop us all from having a fun-filled Christmas this year, and I think we all appreciate festivities more than ever. Most of us are familiar with the traditional Christmas lunch and all the trimmings but this December, our team at Six by Nico wanted to bring the magic of Christmas nostalgia to the plate with our ‘Miracle On’ menu and create the perfect Christmas dining experience for all of our customers”.

www.sixbynico.co.uk

