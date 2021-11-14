New interlinked fire alarms are required to be fitted in all homes by February 2022 to comply with the new fire alarm standard which comes into effect then.

There is more information on what is needed below, but care needs to be taken about what is installed. That is the message from Trusted Trader, the local business partnership which aims to:

increase consumer confidence

promote good practice within local businesses

help protect residents from doorstep crime.

If the property has a Telecare alarm this should not be removed when new fire and CO 2 systems .

The advice is :

Ask your customer if they have any Telecare installed (they may also refer to this as a community alarm). If they are unsure, you can check by pressing the test button. If they are telecare alarms they will connect to the call centre, just tell the operator that you are testing the alarm.

If in any doubt, seek professional advice from the Telecare vendor. Contact telephone numbers should located on the devices or Google the vendor name.

By February 2022 every home in Scotland must have interlinked fire alarms.

What are they? Interlinked fire alarms talk to each other. When one goes off, they all go off so you will hear them wherever you are in the house. This should help you to react quicker and could save your life.

https://www.trustedtrader.scot/news/interlinked-fire-alarms

https://www.trustedtrader.scot/Edinburgh/about-us

Like this: Like Loading...