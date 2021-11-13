Rob Harwood netted a double as men’s Premiership pace-setters Western beat Watsonians 3-0 in Edinburgh to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

The three points takes the Glasgow club on to 25 points but Edinburgh University continue to stay tucked in four points behind after their 5-3 road win against Kelburne with Keir Robb netting twice after the home side had snatched the lead in the first minute only for the students to level 30 seconds later.

It took injury-hit Western until the third quarter to break the deadlock, Scott Menzies netting Western’s opener after Watsonians well-organised defence had kept Western’s eager forwards at bay for long spells.

A few minutes earlier, the home side’s player/coach Dan Coultas had crashed a penalty corner off the bar but Western weathered shrugged that off to claim two goals in the final quarter, Scottish international Harwood capitalising on a defensive mistake to calmly dink the ball over the goalkeeper.

And Harwood netted following a penalty corner award on the final whistle.

Stand-in Western coach James Moran felt that his men had been in control for the entire match and Coultas claimed that his men had played well defensively but lapses had cost them.

In Dunfermline, title-chasing Grange were held 3-3 by former leaders Carnegie.

Men’s Premiership: Kelburne 3, Edinburgh University 5; Watsonians 0, Western 3; Dunfermline Carnegie 3, Grange 3

Meanwhile, Glasgow side GHK edged Grange 2-1 to win the under-18 National Club Final at Peffermill but Grange boys beat Perthshire to regained the silverware they last won in 2018.

PICTURE: goalmouth action as Watsonians play Western at Peffermill

Like this: Like Loading...