Johnny Christie (pictured, red shirt) and Scottish international Rob Harwood both netted trebles as Glasgow-based Western Wildcats moved three points clear at the top of the men’s Premiership.

They dominated play against struggling Inverleith after an early strike from Christie was countered by a goal from Libio Belotti.

Two quick goals deep in the second quarter put Western in control. They claimed another quick double in the third quarter and a single in the final session to move to 22 points and extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

Vishal Marwaha, Western’s coach, said: “We started the game well but dropped off a little which allowed them back in. We remined them about that at half-time and we totally dominated the second-half, playing some lovely hockey.”

Chris Duncan, Inverleith’s playcaller, admitted that the Glasgow side were the better outfit but felt his men were punished for their mistakes but had competed well in spells.

Elsewhere, Dundonian Keir Robb claimed a last minute goal to earn Edinburgh University three points and take the students into third position in the 12-strong league after a tense clash with Capital rivals Watsonians.

It looked to be heading for a no-scoring draw until Robb, who is in the Scotland under-21 squad, picked up the ball near the circle, drove forward and lashed a reverse stick shot from an angle into the net.

Hamish imrie, the university side’s player/coach, said: “It was a cagey game with defences dominating but we got the goal which counted and we have now made the top three which is fantastic for us.”

Men’s Premiership: Sunday: Inverleith 1, Western Wildcats 6; Watsonians 0, Edinburgh University 1. Saturday: Grange 14, Kelburne 0; Edinburgh University 12, Grove Menzieshill 0; Dundee Wanderers 3, Inverleith 1; Western Wildcats 6, Dunfermline Carnegie 3; Clydesdale 1, Watsonians 2.

