Cramond residents are worried about the future of their much loved historic inn after its recent unexpected closure.

Now the Community Council has stepped in to call for clarity and to ensure the area does not fall into disrepair. They are, in particular, objecting to plans for a razor wire topped fence which could be erected alongside the beach car park.

Community Council Chair John Loudon said: “I have written to owners Samuel Smith Brewery asking what their plans for the future of the Cramond Inn are but are still waiting for a response. An inn has stood on this site since the early 1700s so deserves protection. The B-listed building adds to the visual appeal of Cramond village and in many ways is the heart of the Cramond village community.

“We are concerned about plans to erect a new fence topped with razor wire around the build. This is unnecessary and inappropriate in a setting adjacent to a public car park used by tourists and recreational visitors and in a heritage setting. We’d also like to see hedge or shrub screening along the verge between the fence and car park”.

Such is the appeal of the Cramond Inn that Mr Loudon is confident a buyer could be found if Samuel Smith Brewery decided to sell.

He said: “We need the Cramond Inn back open and serving the community and the many people who visit the beach and heritage sites in the village.”

