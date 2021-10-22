The new bright blue 100% electric train arrived at Edinburgh Waverley on Thursday afternoon greeted by piper Louise Marshall on the platform.

The company promises low fares and a different way of travelling between the capitals with ergonomically designed seats and on board entertainment.

The new service begins from Monday 25 October.

During the first journey from King’s Cross Scottish Brit Award winner, Tom Walker played a gig for a group of volunteers from Lumo’s new charity partner The People’s Kitchen who provide support to homeless and vulnerable people in Newcastle.

Lumo’s newly recruited ambassador, Harvey Price, also travelled on the train. Harvey who is son of TV personality, Katie Price, is helping the company to address challenges faced by those with disabilities during train travel.

Left to right Harvey Price, Lumo’s Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador and Singer songwriter, Tom Walker attend the inaugural journey new Lumo train service at Edinburgh Waverley Station. PHOTO Euan Cherry/PA Wire

Lumo, owned by First Group, will provide low-carbon, affordable long-distance travel for over 1 million passengers per year. There will be one single class – putting everyone in the good seats with moreleg room and larger tray tables. Lumo also offers a d delivery service for luggage. The company has invested £100m to manufacture and maintain five 100% electric trains, built by Hitachi.

The new Lumo train service completes its inaugural journey at Edinburgh Waverley Station Thursday October 21, 2021. Lumo is a fully electric rail service, running between London and Edinburgh, offering low carbon, affordable travel between the capitals, which will welcome first customers from October 25. To celebrate the launch, Tom performed a live gig to volunteers from The People’s Kitchen, Lumo’s charity partner, during the journey. Photo credit Euan Cherry/PA Wire

Around 60% of all single fares will be available at a cost of £30 or less – a ‘launch period’ single fare will be promoted from 25th Oct – 1st Dec 2021. Every single seat booked up to 1 day before travel will cost £19.90 or less.

Lumo intends to publish its carbon emissions data on a regular basis to feed its carbon calculator, which allows passengers to calculate the carbon impact of their Lumo journey and compare it with other ways to travel.

Helen Wylde said: “The Scottish market is really important to us. Our aim is to encourage tourism and business into Edinburgh while also connecting the capital with London in an affordable and convenient way.

“We are getting reminders every day of how serious the climate crisis is. This is why people want to make different travel choices. We aim to marry convenience and comfort with a low cost to both people’s wallet and the planet. Lumo is 100% electric and should help people think twice about flying.”

Lumo trains will run on the East Coast Main Line and call at Newcastle, Morpeth and Stevenage, helping to improve regional connectivity while offering alternatives to Newcastle and Luton airports.

www.lumo.co.uk

Helen Wylde managing director of Lumo as the new Lumo train completes its inaugural journey at Edinburgh Waverley Station. Thursday October 21, 2021. PA Photo. Lumo is a fully electric rail service, running between London and Edinburgh, offering low carbon, affordable travel between the capitals, which will welcome first customers from October 25. . PHOTO Euan Cherry/PA Wire

Like this: Like Loading...