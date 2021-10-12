Leith singer songwriter, Dean Owens, is taking part in the Official Johnny Cash Heritage Festival on Saturday. The festival which will be broadcast from Dyess, Arkansas takes place on 15 and 16 October 2021.

But from Tuesday evening, 12 October, there are Dress Rehearsals which will give you a flavour of what to expect during the weekend.

This is an honour for Owens who recorded some songs and a talk about the Cash Back in Fife festival which he organised in 2020. This celebrated Johnny Cash’s legacy and his family roots in Scotland.

Rosanne Cash will sing at a concert broadcast from the living room of Johnny’s boyhood home in Dyess along with a star-studded line up of performers.

If you register online the pass will be valid for seven days at this annual event arranged by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, which for this year is all online.

Dean is also going back on the road with live gigs all over the UK which will end with a pre-Christmas Edinburgh date at Voodoo Rooms on 13 December with Amy Geddes.

https://johnnycashheritage.us2.pathable.com

www.deanowens.com

Dean Owens PHOTO by Gaelle Beri

