Live performances are back as Dance Horizons presents Innovations Contemporary Dance Platform to be performed at The Studio, Capital Theatres, Potterrow later this week.



Friday 15th October 19:30

Saturday 16th October 14:30 & 19:30

Four spectacular performances by four up and coming and established dance artists. Each performance is unique which explores and evokes the senses to enhance the audience’s experience of the medium of contemporary dance.



“MANIA” by ME Dance Company

Tackles the issues of relationships in this ‘husband and wife’ couple piece. Trying to find their place in the world, this piece explores their struggle to keep up in the rat race as the wife spirals out of control and falls into her own imaginary world. The ME Dance company deals with social issues in an honest and engaging way, and this dance will keep the audience enthralled from start to finish on an emotional and thought provoking journey.

“SENSE” by BDBlaq Company

Having investigated this topic with the Royal institute of the Blind, this dance explores how being blind heightens the rest of the human senses. Created and Performed by: Rikkai Scott & Ashley Goosey Music by: David Devyne & Jean Pierre (JP), BDblaq uses fusion dance techniques to provoke a raw emotional connection with the audience.

“STIGMA MH” by EQ Dance Co.

Explores the deep impact of the mental health of three different men with three very different stories. They share their struggles and come together to discover that they all need help and support. This powerful piece explores the wider issues in society with regards to men’s mental health and hopes to give an awareness to the issues that men can face in their daily lives.



“A Fragile Geography: Places” by Daniel Navarro Lorenzo

Recalling the deeper feelings of loneliness and darker side of humans, this piece envisions what it is like to be surrounded by fake and surreal nature. Daniel is an artistic director at Dan Lourenço Dance is inspired by Singapore and it is based on memories of what nature means to us. This piece guides the audience through a journey of the character seeking out dreams of what real nature feels like once again within this synthetic and reconstructed world.



Tickets are available at :https://www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/innovations-dance-platform

© Chantal Guevara

