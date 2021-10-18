Edinburgh-based Lung Ha Theatre Company and touring theatre company Plutôt La Vie’s new theatrical collaboration, ‘An Unexpected Hiccup’, will receive its World Premiere at The Studio in Edinburgh on 26 October, running until 3o October.

Caught in a storm and miles from anywhere, Murdo decides to ask for the help of total strangers. But when he knocks on the door of a dark old house, the family inside seem to be expecting him.

The new play based on a story by Ian Cameron and developed by the acting ensemble takes audiences on a long night of comic misunderstandings, sinister goings on and dangerous eccentricities.

‘An Unexpected Hiccup’

26 – 30 October 2021

The Studio | 22 Potterrow, Edinburgh

Tickets from £10 available on capitaltheatres.com or by calling 0131 529 6000.

