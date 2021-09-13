The Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has confirmed that, as promised in the Programme for Government, there are plans for a new Eye Pavilion in Edinburgh.

NHS Lothian has been invited to submit its full business case which will be part of the £10 billion to be invested in its buildings and property in the next decade.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am delighted that we are a step closer to delivering improved specialised eye services for the city of Edinburgh and the wider region.

“The Scottish Government is committed to working closely with NHS Lothian to meet the demand for eye care, with improvements for patients and a more modernised service.”

