Scottish business strategist firm Genoa Black has appointed a new director to its Edinburgh office.

Viv Sutherland joins the team as Strategy Director, bringing a track record in marketing, sales and business development for firms including Hewlett Packard, Lloyds TSB and Matalan. Her role is to win business in financial services, retail, technology and construction.

In all the company has made three key hires to boost international growth.

The Edinburgh firm, which launched their Genoa Strategy management consultancy division earlier this year, has brought on board senior talent from London, Houston and Edinburgh – including former Sony Sales and Marketing Vice-President Tim Stokes – to win new clients overseas.

The new posts follow strong growth abroad, with increased profits and a £300,000 international order book – in markets including USA, Singapore, the Middle East and Europe – forecast to reach £500,000 by the year end. Recent new clients include multinationals Danfoss, Wärtsilä Voyage and trade body Scottish Renewables.

Tim Stokes will head up the firm’s London offering with a focus on emerging markets including Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Russia, whilst Sara Macauley joins from Houston, where her long experience in banking and oil and gas, gained in Scotland and Singapore, will drive growth stateside.

Genoa Strategy Director of Strategy Rob Potter said: “Our expertise is working with clients to understand their challenges and offering strategies which help them develop robust, sustainable, future-proof businesses.

“Tim, Viv and Sara are recognised experts who bring deep sector knowledge as well as hands-on experience of strategy and execution that will help us deliver value to clients and expand our offering to new markets and sectors.”

www.genoastrategy.com

(L-R) Strategy Director, Viv Sutherland, Strategy Director, Tim Stokes and Director of Strategy Rob Potter Genoa Strategy A division of Genoa Black Ventures LLP. South Bank, London. Photograph : Luke MacGregor

