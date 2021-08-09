Now that we can go almost anywhere, the choice can be overwhelming. Our suggestion is that you could go away with local tour operator, Rabbie’s, on one of their small buses.

Delve deep into the West Highlands and soak up the atmosphere and serenity that can only be enjoyed in Scotland. Begin by stepping back in time at Doune Castle, a medieval stronghold sitting on the River Teith. As you leave the castle behind, the view from your window will change from rolling farmland to wild mountains and forests.











Visit the shore of Loch Lubnaig before travelling over the dramatic mountain terrain of the ‘Braes of Balquhidder’. Be sure to have your camera ready at Kilchurn Castle, a magnificent ruin situated on the edge of Loch Awe. Continue travelling along the bank of Loch Awe until the picturesque town of Inveraray greets you.

Make the most of your time here with a visit to the town’s castle, old jail, or perhaps take a moment to look out onto the peaceful loch. After leaving Inveraray, a drive up the steep Arrochar Alps awaits, as you travel on towards the quaint village of Luss.

This one-day tour departs from Edinburgh, with prices starting from £49 per person.

For more information and to book, see www.rabbies.com or call +44(0) 131 226 3133

Like this: Like Loading...