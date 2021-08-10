Craigmillar Now present Daily Myths, an exhibition of new works by the internationally renowned, local Syrian artist Nihad Al Turk, launching as part of the Craigmillar and Niddrie Community Festival. Nihad has been artist-in-residence at Craigmillar Now over the last 9 months. During this time he has produced ten new paintings and an ambitious, glass sculpture, which will be presented for the first time in this exhibition.



The exhibition is free and no booking is required. Visitor numbers will be monitored and you may have a short wait during busy periods. Daily Myths continues until 28 September and is open Mondays and Tuesdays, 10am – 4pm, or by appointment.