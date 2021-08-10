The Craigmillar and Niddrie Community Festival is taking place this weekend when there are many events to choose from.
Here is just a selection and the full programme is embedded below:
|Nihad Al Turk: Daily Myths
14 – 15 August, 10am – 4pm
|Craigmillar Now present Daily Myths, an exhibition of new works by the internationally renowned, local Syrian artist Nihad Al Turk, launching as part of the Craigmillar and Niddrie Community Festival. Nihad has been artist-in-residence at Craigmillar Now over the last 9 months. During this time he has produced ten new paintings and an ambitious, glass sculpture, which will be presented for the first time in this exhibition.
The exhibition is free and no booking is required. Visitor numbers will be monitored and you may have a short wait during busy periods. Daily Myths continues until 28 September and is open Mondays and Tuesdays, 10am – 4pm, or by appointment.
|Philip Higham at Craigmillar Now
Live Performances 14 August, 2pm, 3pm & 4pm
|On Saturday 14th August the exhibition Daily Myths will be accompanied with performances by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s Principal Cellist, Philip Higham. These responsive, live performances will launch a 5-year collaboration between Craigmillar Now and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.
Performances are free but booking essential. Book Now
|Edible Stories Launches at Craigmillar Now
14 August, 12 – 3pm
|Visitors to the exhibition on Saturday afternoon can also enjoy homemade Dhal made with ingredients grown in Craigmillar Now’s garden. Dhal will be prepared by Asha, following her recipe in the Greater Craigmillar community cookbook Edible Stories which the local organisation Craigmillar Community Grows are launching at this event.
Edible Stories includes illustrations by Nihad Al Turk and will be available to purchase (by donation) throughout the Festival weekend.
Free, no booking required
|Craigmillar Then & Now
|If you’re visiting the Festival, then there is a new display created by history students at Castlebrae School located on Niddrie Mains Road. There is some fascinating local history to discover and photos taken from the Craigmillar archives
You can find the display outside the new Castlebrae High School, next to Craigmillar Library