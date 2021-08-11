A software company based in central Edinburgh has appointed its first Chief Technical Officer.

ALMIS International is an asset liability and treasury management software developer and has appointed Chris Smith to lead on innovation and development for regulatory compliance of banks and building societies.

Mr Smith (42) has more than 20 years experience in the field and joins the firm from Degedim Healthcare Solutions, a management software company working in the health sector.

Joe DiRollo founded ALMIS which now has 25 members of staff and said that the employment of a CTO would allow the company to maintain its prominent position.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Chris Smith as ALMIS International’s new Chief Technology Officer. “For some time, we have been searching for the right candidate who could drive through our medium to long term product development strategy. Chris comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience, creating and developing software in industries such as forestry and healthcare.

He’ll be a strong addition to the team and provide the right balance of strategic thinking coupled with a practical hands-on approach to leading the developers and technical staff.”

Chris Smith said: “This is an exciting challenge and one that I am very much looking forward to. ALMIS International is a hugely successful software firm operating in an area of the financial sector bound by extensive governance, risk, and compliance. This is a tremendous opportunity. I am very much looking forward to playing a key role in the future success of the company.”

Chris Smith PHOTO Neil Hanna

