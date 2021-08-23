The 21-year-old Welshman joins Hearts on a season long loan from Liverpool.

Woodburn completed his medical on Monday morning, after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave the go ahead for the attacker’s departure.

Initially the loan was planned to be short term, but the Anfield club have now permitted a season long loan.

Woodburn will wear the number 9 jersey and will have all week to train with the first team, before Hearts face Dundee United on Saturday.

Manager Robbie Neilson said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve got this one over the line. Ben is a top class player with Premier League and international experience and he was really eager to join us.

“He’s an exciting player, one who I think will fit really well into our style of play. He’s quick, direct and can bring us different options in the final third.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and I hope that he will be a success here at Hearts.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “Everyone is delighted to get Ben on board for the season, and I’d like to thank Liverpool for their help in getting this deal done.

“Ben’s development has been in an environment where he was surrounded by world-class football players, so to have him here at Hearts is very exciting.

“We’ve always said we wanted to bring in quality over quantity and I think this signing is another example of that.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what Ben can do in a maroon shirt and I hope that the fans enjoy watching him play.”

