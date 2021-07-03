Scotland’s senior women’s national team coach, Jen Wilson (pictured), has decided not to renew her contact which expires at the end of August. She leaves as World Cup qualification begins later this year.

Wilson was charge for three years during which the Scotland women won EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow in 2019, earning the right to compete at the recent EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam where Scotland finished above ranking.

The Tartan Hearts have also won national awards including the Sunday Mail sportscotland Team of the Year Award and the Scottish Women in Sport Team of the Year Award.

She said: “This has been an extremely tough decision for me to make but it has also been an honour to lead the Scotland senior women’s programme and a huge privilege to see the growth from this extremely dedicated group of players.

“Their willingness to challenge themselves and step outside their comfort zones produced some bold, exciting hockey.

“This has only been possible because I’ve been lucky enough to work with not only world-class athletes and inspirational role models, but also a wonderful group of women. It has been an incredible journey to challenge the best in the world.”

Wilson added: “There are exciting things happening in Scottish Hockey and some passionate people involved in driving our game forward.”

Andy Tennant, head of performance, said: “The playing group is definitely on an upward trajectory. That is testament to the work that Jen and her dedicated support staff have put into the programme.”

