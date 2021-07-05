Edinburgh Bus Users Group (EBUG) publishes the Capital’s first bus stop audit, which is much more than just counting them, but includes assessment of their condition and design.



The results of the audit are published by EBUG today and you can read them in full below.

There are over 2,000 bus stops in Edinburgh and the users group point out that they are the first and last element in any bus journey. The location of bus stops can be a key factor in choosing this mode of transport.

The audit looked at ten of the stops along the busy corridor between the Mound and Lauriston Place served by buses 23, 27, 41 and 42. It found that while the bus stops were well located and free of parked vehicles, three out of ten had no shelters.

The report makes recommendations to the council and the bus operators on upgrading stops and introducing a consistent plan for upgrading facilities for bus users.

The audit was motivated by EBUG’s initial concerns about the variable quality of design, location and maintenance of our capital’s bus stops.

Harald Tobermann, Chair of EBUG, said: “We were pleasantly surprised by some of the audit findings. For example, most bus stops were free from illegally parked vehicles and on clutter free pavements. However, disappointingly, three (out of ten) stops had no shelter, and at three others the shelter was in poor condition. It’s particularly concerning that nine stops did not comply with Edinburgh Council’s pavement width standards.”

EBUG intends to produce further audits in the coming months and will develop a DIY audit pack to help members of the public assess their own nearby bus stops.

