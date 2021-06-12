The regional flights operated for Aer Lingus by Stobart Air out of Edinburgh Airport will be affected by the liquidation of Stobart Air.

In a statement, Stobart Air said: “Late on the evening of 11th June, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was terminating its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus with immediate effect. As a result, all Aer Lingus Regional flights operated by Stobart Air are cancelled.

“Stobart Air referred to the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted in almost no flying since March 2020.

“Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator.

“Aer Lingus apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation at such short notice of all flights operated by Stobart Air. Aer Lingus is now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or re-booking.”

PHOTO Live Edinburgh News

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: “Late on the evening of 11th June, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was terminating its Franchise Agreement with Aer Lingus with immediate effect. As a result, all Aer Lingus Regional flights operated by Stobart Air are cancelled. Stobart Air referred to the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted in almost no flying since March 2020. Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator. Aer Lingus apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation at such short notice of all flights operated by Stobart Air. Aer Lingus is now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or re-booking.

Customers who were booked to travel on flights operated by Stobart Air* are advised not come to the airport and to check the Aer Lingus website for updated information on refund or re-booking options.

*All Stobart Air flights on the following routes are cancelled:

Dublin / Kerry; Dublin / Donegal; Dublin / Glasgow; Dublin / Edinburgh; Dublin / Manchester; Dublin / Newquay; Belfast City / Manchester; Belfast City / Birmingham; Belfast City / Edinburgh; Belfast City / Leeds Bradford, Belfast City / Exeter; Belfast City / East Midlands

PHOTO Live Edinburgh News

Like this: Like Loading...