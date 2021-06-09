Police are appealing for information to find a missing 34-year-old man.

Kieran Dixon was last seen in the Lochbridge Road area of North Berwick, around 6.30pm on Tuesday, 8 June, 2021.

He is described as around 5ft 11in in height, of medium build with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a green and cream t-shirt, green camouflage shorts and black trainers.

Sergeant Ryan Gilhooly, of Haddington Police Station, said: “We believe Kieran has access to a red or maroon coloured Ford Focus, registration SP05 ULG.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Kieran, the vehicle or who has any information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

“Similarly, if Kieran is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 3424 of 8 June, 2021.

