Police are appealing for information following a break-in, which reportedly took place around 12.40am this morning at the Specsavers branch at the in the Blackness Road area of Linlithgow.

Enquiries have established that a man forced entry to the premises and stole a number of display items.

Detective Constable Sam Plastow, from Livingston CID, said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are appealing for any witnesses or potential private CCTV footage, which may assist us in identifying anyone involved.

“I would also like ask that if you are offered any sunglasses for sale, please consider where they may have come from. The sunglasses stolen from Specsavers contained demo lenses, which do not offer any level of UV protection. If worn these could cause significant damage to your eyes.”

If you have any information which could assist officers, please call 101, quoting incident 0145 of 7 June. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

