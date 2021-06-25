Hearts were supposed to take on The Wee Gers at Shielfield Park tonight in their first pre-season outing, but the game has been called off less than seven hours before kick-off due to five positive Covid cases in the Hearts camp.

Many Jambos purchased tickets for the match and were looking forward to travelling south to see their side in action for the first time since March 2020.

However it was announced this lunchtime that the match had been postponed, a statement on the Hearts website explained:

“Hearts’ pre-season friendly match against Berwick Rangers tonight has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests at the club’s training base.

Five members of Hearts’ football department are now self-isolating in line with COVID-19 guidelines after returning positive lateral flow and PCR tests.

The club immediately contacted the relevant football authorities upon confirmation of each positive test and it continues to follow protocols to the highest of standards.

We have also kept our opponents fully informed and it is with regret to our supporters that we will not begin our pre-season friendly campaign as scheduled.”

Hearts are due to play Linlithgow Rose tomorrow at Prestonfield with a limited number of fans expected to be in attendance, the club said an update on that fixture will be provided in “due course”.

