Scotland midfielder John McGinn believes that Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney, who missed the Czech defeat could make the difference when the Scots face England at Wembley tomorrow.

Tierney trained with his teammates yesterday and McGinn believes the former Celtic player is one of the best left-sided defenders in the world.

sfa

Speaking at the squad’s training centre near Darlington the Aston Villa star described Tierney as “Arsenal’s best player by a mile last season” and said that “Any nation would miss him in their starting line-up. We’ll see how he is towards Friday and hopefully he can help us.”

McGinn has been a revelation since moving from Hibs to the Midlands and is a regular starter in the Premiership where he competes with many of the England players every week.

He continued: “The English media would have you believing the gap is humongous. It’s up to us to prove that wrong.

“We compete against the majority of these guys week in, week out and hold our own. We can more than compete.

“They’ve got worldwide superstars throughout their squad but we’ve got a few wee superstars in our team as well so hopefully we can cause them problems.”

