Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been charged after a stone was thrown at a bus in the north of Edinburgh, smashing a window.

The incident occurred around 7.10pm in Pennywell Gardens Wednesday, 5 May.

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

Inspector Johnny Elliott of Drylaw Police Station said: “This kind of behaviour is dangerous and the consequences could have been far more serious.

“As part of Operation Proust, officers have been visiting schools in the area and speaking to youths about the dangers of throwing stones at public transport vehicles. This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will make every effort to identify those responsible.

“Information from members of the public is vital in helping us quickly identify those involved in this type of criminality and we would encourage anyone who witnesses an incident to contact Police Scotland through 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...