Referee Nick Walsh has been appointed to the 2021 Scottish Cup final between Hibs and St Johnstone.

The official has been handed his first Scottish Cup final, weeks after taking charge of his first fixture between Celtic and Rangers.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

Walsh has been appointed to Additional Assistant Referee duties in three previous Scottish Cup finals, firstly in 2017 before again being appointed in 2018 and 2020.

Earlier this season, the official took charge of St. Johnstone versus Hibs when they met in the League Cup Semi-Final.

The final fixture in the Scottish Cup campaign, which takes place on Saturday, 22 May, will see St Johnstone and Hibs searching for a first Scottish Cup trophy since 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Walsh will be assisted by David McGeachie and Andy Milne, with Kevin Clancy on Fourth Official duties for the showpiece fixture.

