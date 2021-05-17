Police Scotland say that they are “aware” of a video circulating on social media that appears to show Rangers players using sectarian language in the dressing room after their victory over Aberdeen in the final game of the season.

Officers are currently assessing the video and are liaising with the Crown Office on their next course of action.

Greater Glasgow Police Division released a statement on the alleged matter and confirmed that inquires are ongoing.

It reads: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media apparently showing Rangers players using sectarian language while celebrating on Saturday.

“We are assessing its contents and will liaise with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as part of our inquiries.”

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf called for any player to be found guilty of anti-Catholic hatred to be “shown the door”.

He said: “I have also been made aware of this clip, if (and I stress if) this clip is genuine then any player or staff member found to be guilty of anti-Catholic hatred should be shown the door by the club.

“It is right Police Scotland investigate and determine the facts around it.”

