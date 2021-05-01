To mark the Scotland Men’s National Team’s return to a major tournament finals this summer at UEFA EURO 2020, a limited-edition book that charts the ups and downs of the unprecedented qualification journey is now available to pre-order.

The Long Road Back – Scotland, Serbia, and Spot kicks: the official story of how Scotland ended 23 years of heartbreak to return to the big stage is written by respected football journalist Ronnie Esplin and produced by the Scottish FA’s official publication partners Ignition Sports. Only 2,020 copies of the book will be printed.

The story chronicles the marathon qualification campaign that began in autumn 2018 with the inaugural UEFA Nations League, encapsulated a global pandemic resulting in the postponement of the much-anticipated play-offs and the tournament finals themselves, and ended with the high point of that historic penalty shoot-out in Serbia that sparked euphoric scenes both on the pitch and across Scotland.

It features exclusive interviews with spot-kick heroes David Marshall and Kenny McLean, Scotland Head Coach Steve Clarke, Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell, former Scotland Head Coach Alex McLeish, and many of the players who played a vital role in the team’s success over the course of the campaign.

The Long Road Back is available to pre-order now, priced at £14.99 + p&p here.

