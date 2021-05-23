Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross says he was ‘devastated’ for his players after yesterday’s Scottish Cup final defeat to St Johnstone but insists the remains proud of what they have achieved this season.

Hibs finished in third place for the first time in 16-years, reached the semi-final of the Betfred League Cup and the final of the Scottish Cup.

Unfortunately ‘hoodoo’ side St Johnstone who finished 18-points behind Hibs in the league had their measure in two games at the national stadium.

Speaking after the final whistle Ross told Premier Sports: “I’m devastated for my players. Naturally, when you build that relationship and they are a group I am immensely proud to put my name to, when they don’t get the success of winning today I feel for them. It’s not really about me, it’s my job to try and deliver success for them.

“It’s a sore dressing room in there, they put so much into the game. I don’t think I could have asked for any more desire, heart and commitment into it.

“In the first half we probably have the clearest opportunity, and that’s the fine moments we spoke about pre-match. In the second half we had to do things a little bit quicker and braver.

“I don’t think there is a huge amount between the two, but the fine margins didn’t go our way and in the final third we were maybe not as incisive today.

“I think what the players have achieved today has been outstanding. I don’t think that can be taken away by what has happened today. Once that soreness subsides they will reflect on an outstanding season.

“I want them to keep coming back here as Hibs players, and if their individual pathway takes them elsewhere I want them to come back here individually and win it. That will come for them, they are a good group.

“There is an element of that comes outwith my direct control. Naturally as a manager I would say keep them all because of what they’ve given me, but there may be factors outwith my control in that respect. If it’s the case I need to build it again then that’s what I’ll do. That’s my job.

“We have a group that could deliver consistent success for us but we will deal with that puzzle when we come to it.”

