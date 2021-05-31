Hibs’ ‘player of the year’ Leah Eddie has been named in interim Head Coach Stuart McLaren’s Scotland Women’s National Team squad for the upcoming international friendlies in Northern Ireland and Wales.

Leah is one of four uncapped players along with Eartha Cummings, Brianna Westrup and Christy Grimshaw have all been included for the two matches which will act as preparation matches for the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers that will begin in September against Hungary and Faroe Islands.

sfa

Lisa Evans, Martha Thomas, Jen Beattie are all ruled out the squad due to injury and Emma Mitchell is also not included after recently announcing her pregnancy.

McLaren said: “It’s great to have four fresh faces in the squad and gives a good indication of the strength and depth we have. We took Megan Cunningham to Cyprus and now we have an opportunity to include a younger goalkeeper in Eartha Cummings who has come through the youth national team pathway and has performed well for Charlton.

Brianna Westrup has established herself as one of the top central defenders in the SWPL and after being aware of her eligibility for Scotland, everyone associated with Rangers couldn’t speak highly enough of her as a person and player. She’ll be joined by Leah Eddie who has also played for your youth teams and has done very well for Hibs. Hannah Godfrey and Jen Beattie aren’t included this time so that will provide Brianna and Leah a great opportunity to impress.

Christy Grimshaw has had a great season at AC Milan, qualifying for the Champions League. She’s had a great season it’ll be brilliant to have her involved. She’s been on the radar for a little while and she’s thrilled to be included.”

Northern Ireland v Scotland – Seaview Stadium, Belfast, Northern Ireland – Thursday, 10 June 2021, kick-off 7pm

Wales v Scotland – Parc y Scarlets, Llanellii, Wales -Tuesday, 15 June 2021, kick-off 7.15pm

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City, Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Brianna Westrup (Rangers), Rachel Corsie (Kansas City), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Leah Eddie (Hibernian)

Midfielders – Lucy Graham (Everton), Kim Little (Arsenal), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lisa Robertson (Celtic)

Forwards – Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Claire Emslie (Everton), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Lizzie Arnot (Rangers)

Like this: Like Loading...