Edinburgh based Celestia UK is among a group of UK companies building new beam-hopping satellites.

The satellites are called “Joey-Sat” and can move around the world, which would allow them to boost coverage in areas such as disaster zones when needed.

The group working on this project is led by satellite communications network, OneWeb, and with UK Space Agency funding through the European Space Agency’s Sunrise Programme, a demonstration satellite is expected to launch next year. Celestia received £4.4million of the overall funding.

UK Government Minister Iain Stewart said: “The space sector is thriving in Scotland and right across the UK – developing innovative technologies, providing highly-skilled jobs and inspiring our next generation of scientists. It’s brilliant to see space companies across the country joining forces to develop this revolutionary satellite, which will benefit lives around the world.

“The UK Government is dedicated to securing the UK’s position at the forefront of the global space sector, and Scotland is at the heart of this ambition.”

José Alonso, President of Celestia UK, said: “The business opportunity that OneWeb and UK Space Agency have presented to Celestia UK in the context of the Sunrise Programme is outstanding. The pioneering project we are developing looks set to become a game changer in the satcom ground segment market. Gateways and user terminals are key elements in the OneWeb constellation, and Celestia UK’s products will be state-of-the-art and fit for commercial purpose. We are very proud to be part of Sunrise.”

OneWeb currently has 182 satellites with another launch of 36 satellites scheduled for 27 May.

