Edinburgh City secured a second-place finish in League 2 after a dramatic end to the campaign tonight.

When the final whistle blew at Stair Park and Borough Briggs in Elgin, three teams all had 38-points but the Citizen’s goal difference was marginally better that their opponents.

1st May 2021 Edinburgh – Gary Naysmith and Craig Thompson after the the SPFL League 2 game between Edinburgh City and Elgin at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh. The home side won 2-0. Photo Live Edinburgh News

Manager Gary Naysmith made seven changes to the starting XI that beat Elgin City at the weekend with Ryan Goodfellow, Conrad Balatoni, Marc Laird, Blair Henderson, Jamie Dishington, Samuel Newman and Samuel Denham replacing Calum Antell, Robbie McIntyre, Craig Thomson, Lee Hamilton, Callum Crane, Danny Handling and Daniel Jardine.

After an even opening, Stranraer took the lead in the 20th minute when Andy Stirling fired the ball into the net from the edge of the area.

City fought back however and equalised seven minutes later when a long ball from Andy Black caused confusion in the Stranraer box and after a collision with keeper Greg Fleming, defender Scott Robertson headed the ball into his own net.

Henderson then went close with a long-range effort which struck the woodwork. He then beat Stranraer’s offside trap but his cross hit the side netting.

The hosts had a penalty claim when Thomas Orr went down inside the area but the referee waved play on then they took the lead just before the break when Orr outmuscled Balatoni and placed the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

City spent the second half fighting for an equaliser and created a number of chances but the Stranraer defence held firm and took all three points.

Elsewhere Elgin City beat champions Queen’s Park 3-2 to secure third place.

City will now face Elgin City on Saturday with the first leg at Borough Briggs stadium.

The second leg will take place at Ainslie Park on Tuesday 11th May.

Stranraer will face Forfar Athletic in the other semi-final.

The play-off final will be played over two legs.

Stranraer: Fleming, Robertson, Burns, Sonkur, McManus, Duffy, Stirling, Elliot, Millar, Orr, Hamill Subs: Hilton, Gallagher, Victoria, McIntyre, Paton, Devitt, Jamie Walker, Josh Walker, Taylor.

Edinburgh City: Goodfellow, Black, Balatoni, Laird, Brown, B.Henderson, Campbell, Dishington, Newman, Denham, De vita. Subs: Beveridge, McIntyre, Handling, Jardine, Jarron, See

