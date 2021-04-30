Scotland have been drawn in Group B for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, alongside Spain, Ukraine, Hungary and Faroe Islands.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie responded to the draw. She said: “I think it’s an exciting draw. After the last campaign there was a lot of disappointment within the group so it’s great to know what’s ahead and who we have to face. The draw has definitely produced games we feel more than capable of getting positive results in, so we can put ourselves in a good position to reach the next World Cup.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Scotland’s Rachel Corsie (L) and Andrew Robertson are pictured during a training session at the Oriam, on November 12, 2019, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group / SFA)

“Spain are now considered one of the top teams in the world and they’ve improved a lot recently as they have talented young players who are becoming more experienced. I think that’s reflected in how well teams like Barcelona are doing in the Champions League.

“It’s certainly a tough team to be drawn against but it’s one to look forward to as we have top players who are playing at a high level and we need to show what we can do. We’ll relish those games I’m sure.

“Over the years we’ve seen the pot 3 and pot 4 teams really improve so there are no easy games in our group. We have to focus on ourselves though and we have a squad of players who are at their peak so now it’s time to show what we’re capable of again.

“For those of us who have had a taste of those major tournaments we absolutely want to get back there for the country as a whole. We saw the huge impact being at the World Cup in 2019 had, and how much the country got behind us. We are all Scotland fans at heart too and we want to be back at on the big stage, competing against the best. We have a great chance to do that with the squad of players we have.”

Like this: Like Loading...