The SPFL also announced today that it is considering several issues relating to the Pyramid Play-Offs and that, as a result, it is not in a position to announce dates for Pyramid Play-Off ties this season.

The SPFL understands that the Lowland League and the Highland League have each declared ‘League Champions’ for Season 2020/21, with Kelty Hearts having played just 13 games; and Brora Rangers having played only three games this season.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Brora Rangers,. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 07/10/2020. Hibs play host to Highland League side, Brora Rangers in the Betfred Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

At its meeting on 19 April, the SPFL Board will determine whether each of Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers meet the SPFL’s Membership Criteria. Only then will the SPFL be in a position to announce the position in respect of Pyramid Play-Offs this season.

Ken Ferguson of Brechin City FC, and the League 1 & League 2 Director on the SPFL Board, has today tendered his resignation as an SPFL director.

He said: “In view of the fact that Brechin City are currently 42nd in the League, it is appropriate for me to step aside at this time – and to devote all my time and energy into ensuring that Brechin City do not finish bottom of League 2 this season.”

SPFL Chairman Murdoch MacLennan commented: “On behalf of the entire SPFL Board, I would like to thank Ken for his huge contribution to the SPFL Board over the past two seasons. I entirely understand and respect his reasons for wanting to step down at this time. Ken’s hard work, commitment and wisdom have been of enormous benefit to the League and he will be missed.”

Gordon Thomson of Clyde FC, the SPFL’s alternate director, will represent League 1 and League 2 until the SPFL’s AGM in July.

A spokesman for the SPFL said: “Given that there are a number of uncertainties, including whether League 2 clubs will play 22 or 18 games this season, we are not in a position to announce dates for Pyramid Play-Off ties this season. Whilst we understand that this lack of certainty will be disappointing to supporters of Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts, it is important that we are entirely fair to all clubs, including the SPFL club that finishes bottom of League 2 this season. Our approach has always been to apply the Rules that have been agreed by all member clubs, as well as the Pyramid Play-Off Rules agreed between the SPFL, the Scottish FA, the Lowland League and the Highland League, and we will do so again this season.”

