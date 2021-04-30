Police have reminded people intending to visit pubs and restaurants this weekend that restrictions are still in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and urged everyone to follow the Scottish Government regulations.

Edinburgh’s Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Sean Scott also pointed out that whilst the police approach has always been to engage with the public and encourage compliance to regulations his officers will not hesitate to use enforcement powers as a last resort.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

He said: “The sacrifices people have made have allowed for further easing of restrictions and with the reopening of the hospitality sector and non-essential retail we are seeing increased traffic on our roads and more people in the city.

“I recognise that being able to visit bars and restaurants is a welcome step forward for many , however people must remember that the restrictions still in place are there to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“So far this week the vast majority of people have been enjoying themselves in a responsible manner, which is welcome news. If you are planning on visiting a bar or restaurant please enjoy yourself but follow the Scottish Government regulations and stay safe.

“You may be seeing people you haven’t been able to spend time with for a while, but don’t overindulge or put yourself or others at risk. Be considerate of those around you and make your visit memorable for all the right reasons.

“Police Scotland’s approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but our officers will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.”

