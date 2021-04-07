Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man from Nottingham who is thought to have travelled to Edinburgh.

Officers are concerned for the safety of 39-year-old Martyn Hopwood after he was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 16:15hrs on Thursday April 1st 2021.

He is described as white, of medium build and is around 5ft 10ins tall with short wavy brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black glasses.

If you have seen Martyn or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 709 of April 1st 2021.

