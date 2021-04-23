Edinburgh Trade Union Council and Scottish Hazards are organising activities to mark this year’s International Workers Memorial Day on 28 April 2021.

The union is calling on everyone to observe a minute’s silence at 11am at your workplace whether at home or elsewhere.

Wreaths and flowers will be laid at the Memorial Tree and Plaque in West Princes Street Gardens. Fifteen Edinburgh trade union organisations will lay wreaths including NUJ, UNISON, FBU,UCU, UNITE and EIS branches between 12 and 2pm.

Floral trinutes will also be laid by the Protest in Harmony choir, Migrant Pride and Scottish Hazards.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Council will also lay a wreath.

Individuals can lay tributes in honour of loved ones who passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To mark the day the City of Edinburgh Council will lower its flags to half mast.

Historic Environment Scotland will light up Edinburgh Castle in purple between dusk and midnight.

The Depute Lord Provost, Joan Griffiths MBE, who laid the wreath in 2020 in West Princes Street Gardens

