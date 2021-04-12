Hibs’ Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer has been put back 24 hours and will now take place on Sunday with a 12.15pm kick off. The game will be shown on BBC One.

In cognisance of the funeral ceremony of HRH Prince Philip this Saturday, 17 April, the Scottish FA have now confirmed revised kick-off times for all of the weekend’s Scottish Cup fourth-round ties.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

These amendments have been made in consultation with broadcast partners, relevant government officials, Police Scotland and participating clubs.

St. Mirren versus Inverness Caledonian will be the first fixture of the Fourth Round to be played and will kick-off at 6pm on Friday night. Motherwell versus Greenock Morton will take place an hour later, at 7pm.

Forfar Athletic versus Dundee United remains unchanged and will be broadcast live by BBC Scotland on Friday at 7.45pm.

Kilmarnock versus Montrose will kick-off at 11.45am on Saturday, to ensure any extra time and penalties do not overlap with the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral ceremony.

To that end, BBC One’s live broadcast of Stranraer versus Hibernian has been switched from 12.15pm on Saturday to 12.15pm on Sunday.

Rangers v Celtic, originally scheduled for 4pm on Saturday live on Premier Sports, has been rescheduled for 3pm on Sunday.

Premier Sports’ other live match, Aberdeen versus Livingston, has been brought forward from 2pm on Sunday to Saturday at 5.30pm. That match will kick-off at the same time as St Johnstone versus Clyde.

The full updated fixture schedule is below.

Scottish Cup Fourth Round Fixtures

Friday, 16 April

St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle; kick-off 6pm

Motherwell v Greenock Morton; kick-off 7pm

Forfar Athletic v Dundee United; kick-off 7.45pm (live on BBC Scotland)

Saturday, 17 April

Kilmarnock v Montrose; kick-off 11.45am

St. Johnstone v Clyde; kick-off 5.30pm

Aberdeen v Livingston; kick-off 5.30pm (live on Premier Sports)

Sunday, 18 April

Stranraer v Hibernian; kick-off 12.15pm (live on BBC One)

Rangers v Celtic; kick-off 3pm (live on Premier Sports)

