Hibs have discovered the three opponents they will have to overcome if they hope to return to Hampden Park this season for the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

They will face a trip to Stranraer in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup should they beat Queen of the South tomorrow night in Dumfries, then if Jack Ross’s men progress against Stranraer they will have a home tie in the quarter-finals against Motherwell or Greenock Morton.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

Pick of the fixtures for the fourth round is a possible Glasgow derby between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox, should Steven Gerrard’s men beat Cove Rangers tonight.

The draw for both the fourth round and fifth round took place live on the Scottish Cup social media channels on earlier today. Current chart topper Nathan Evans, who has risen to fame this year with his hit sea shanty hit ‘Wellerman’, conducted both draws alongside Clyde Superscoreboard’s Gordon Duncan.

The full draws are as follows:

Fourth Round Draw

Stranraer v Queen of the South or Hibernian,

Motherwell v Morton

St Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Rangers or Cove Rangers v Celtic

St Johnstone v Clyde

Kilmarnock v Montrose

Forfar Athletic v Dundee United

Aberdeen v Livingston

Fifth Round Draw

Rangers or Cove Rangers or Celtic v St Johnstone or Clyde

Kilmarnock or Montrose v St Mirren or Inverness

Aberdeen or Livingston v Forfar Athletic or Dundee United

Stranraer or Queen of the South or Hibernian v Motherwell or Greenock Morton.

Like this: Like Loading...