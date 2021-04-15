A black Labrador was rescued by Firefighters and Coastguard Crews last night after it jumped over a wall at Gypsy Brae and plunged 10-feet around while playing fetch.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 8:20pm and a rope was used to haul Gunner back to safety where he was reunited with his owners.

Photographs posted online show three fire engines present.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8:19pm to reports that a dog had jumped over the wall at Gypsy Brae.

“We mobilised three appliances and rope rescue. The dog was placed in a carrier and was reunited with its owner.”

