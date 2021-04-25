Covid-19 restrictions on eating out are being relaxed, and restaurants and bars are beginning to emerge chrysalis-like from the enforced closure.

Where will you try first?

Here is a short list of some suggestions of city centre spots which you can book – and then dress up and eat out if you feel able to.

Surgeons Quarter

Surgeons Quarter which runs the city’s largest independent hotel alongside a host of venues and outlets owned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), has opened its new outdoor venue – Drinks & Dining Al Fresco.

The outdoor dining area is located in a spacious and attractive courtyard on Nicolson Street in the heart of the old town, and provides a safe and socially distanced environment for guests to enjoy food and drinks – including Surgeons Quarter 1505 Gin.

The clear-roofed open marquee which covers the courtyard accommodates up to 80 guests and has the added advantage of providing protection from the unpredictable Scottish weather.

From Monday 26 April this perfect setting for catching up with friends and family will be open from 5pm to 10pm Monday – Friday and 2pm – 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

https://www.surgeonsquarter.com

l’escargot bleu 56, Broughton Street EH1 3SA Tel 0131 557 1600

Put the date in your diaries, l’escargot is opening the door for a few selected dates and with limited numbers for now.

From Friday 30th April, for 3 weeks, the Broughton Street Restaurant will be open for dinner on Fridays and lunch on Saturdays. As per government guidelines, they are unable to serve alcohol during this time.

Then, from the week beginning 17 May, they will extend the opening times from Wednesday to Saturday.

All times will be confirmed when they open the reservation system on Friday 23 April.

Fred the chef-patron said: “Our menu will be on the blackboard ‘bistro-style’ featuring our classics dishes, and the restaurant will be set to make people feel safe, as it was last autumn, with hand sanitizer on every table. Please be aware of a few rules when joining us, like wearing a mask when moving around, and temperature checks when you arrive.

“L’escargot at home will continue as long as there are orders are coming in. We have no intension of stopping and we are very happy to continue with our Friday collection and deliveries. It now feels like we have been doing them for years.”

https://www.lescargotbleu.co.uk/takeaway

Aperol Garden at The Refinery

Kitted out with an abundance of beautiful flowers, bright orange parasols, bunting and fairy lights, the new Aperol Garden Terrace is a place to relax with an aperitivo in hand, or if you’re with a group you can try an Aperol Tree with four Aperol Spritz cocktails for £32.95. Catch up with friends from breakfast and brunch through to supper and Sunday Lunch, celebrate a special occasion with a beautiful afternoon tea, or pop in for quick bite after a day of shopping.

Following government guidelines, the strictest health and safety protocols will be in place, with indoor dining closed at 8pm and outdoor dining at 10pm. Alcohol will be served on the terrace only.

The Refinery St Andrew Square

5 St Andrew Square Edinburgh EH2 2BH

T: 0333 210 0017

www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-refinery-st-andrew-square

The Ivy on the Square

The Ivy on the Square, Edinburgh will reopen on 26 April 2021. They will be serving breakfast from 9.00am, lunch and dinner indoors with the last reservation at 6.15pm for guests to depart by 8.00pm. The terrace will also be open and serving alcohol until 10.00pm, these areas will not be bookable and will be operating on a first come first serve basis.

The Ivy on the Square had a beautiful Narnia inspired winter wonderland feel just before the last lockdown.

Holyrood Distillery

Holyrood Distillery

Holyrood Distillery’s Courtyard Bar will open again with a range of carefully selected drinks from local independent brewers and distillers and food by Hickory.

The Courtyard Bar, which ran for the first time over the summer of 2020, will open on 26 April, at Holyrood Distillery: the first single malt distillery in Edinburgh for almost 100 years. The area outside the distillery, just off St Leonard’s Lane, will be transformed into a relaxed al fresco bar and bistro space for a summer social.

Visitors to the bar will be first in line to try new drinks from the distillery, including their latest release to celebrate the end of lockdown: HolyXXXX Gin. Designed by Distillery Manager Marc Watson, HolyXXXX Gin is pared back to just one botanical and two other unusual ingredients, to deliver a very distinctive, daring and delicious flavour profile – and one that the distillery is inviting you to describe in your own words on the bottle!

Alongside drinks from Holyrood Distillery, the bar will also support other local businesses emerging from lockdown by showcasing the best in independent brewing and distilling: including draught pints by Pilot, Barneys and Crossborders, gin from Electric Spirit Co and Port of Leith, and some of the best new whiskies from across Scotland, including Kilchoman and Nc’Nean.

Award-winning Edinburgh caterer Hickory will be providing a unique menu with dishes including Hickory’s signature sandwich and salad, chicken tenders, and chili cheese fries, as well as hot drinks. An ice-cream tricycle will also be serving up scoops.

A covered and heated seating area will also be available.

Children will be welcome with their family group until 7pm. The bar will be open daily from 1pm to 8pm in the first week, and then on Thursdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 9pm, and on Sundays 12pm-6pm. Service will initially be table-service only, with contactless orders via an online app. Tables will seat a maximum of 6 people, with an overall capacity of up to 120. Pre-booking is highly recommended: details can be found atwww.holyrooddistillery.co.uk alongside full opening hours.

Prestonfield House and The Witchery

Owned by James Thomson, the five-star Prestonfield House Hotel will reopen from Monday in line with Scottish Government guidelines. James was born and bred in Edinburgh and has been a restauranteur and hotelier in the city for over 40 years. He’s also an active ambassador for Scottish tourism and his home city of Edinburgh as a world class visitor destination.

Just five minutes from Edinburgh city centre, unique bedrooms, notable heritage and excellent food and drink await at Prestonfield, which is family-friendly and dog-friendly.

Prestonfield will reopen for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner from 12pm-8pm, as well as overnight stays from Monday 26 April.

Summer Prestonfield House, Edinburgh. Photograph David Cheskin.04.2021

James Thomson also owns The Witchery by the Castle on Edinburgh’s Castlehill, which is one of Scotland’s most spectacularly atmospheric dining destinations. Now in its fifth decade, James Thomson bought The Witchery over 42 years ago and has transformed it into a much-loved Edinburgh institution, with nine extravagant suites, stunning décor and food and an award-winning wine list.

The Witchery will reopen for lunch and dinner, from 12pm-8pm, as well as overnight stays from Monday 26th April.

The Garden Bistro

Situated in Saughton Park this has been a lifesaver for parents out with their children for a play date or just strolling in the park. It is just ten months since it opened and now the bistro is delighted to be reopening on Monday.

They have some big news which is under wraps until Monday so watch this space. To make a table reservation please visit www.thegardenbistro.co.uk

Cold Town House, 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh

0131 357 2865

https://coldtownhouse.co.uk

Email: blether@coldtownhouse.co.uk

The roof terrace and Grassmarket Terrace will reopen from 28 April. If you want to take a space on the roof terrace then it is bookings only, otherwise open for walk ins. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday – Sunday – Open 12 – 10pm.

McLarens on the Corner, 8 Morningside Road, Edinburgh

0131 370 3322

Website: https://mclarensonthecorner.co.uk

Email: reservations@mclarensonthecorner.co.uk

Terraces and indoors open from 26 April offering craft beer (remember that?)

Monday – Sunday, 10am – 10pm. Indoors closes at 8pm.

The Huxley, 1-3 Rutland Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AE

Phone number: 0131 229 3402

Website: https://www.thehuxley.co.uk

Email: info@TheHuxley.co.uk

The outdoor area and indoors will be open from the 28th April.

Monday & Tuesday – Closed

Wednesday – Friday, 12 – 10pm. Indoors closes at 8pm.

Saturday – Sunday, 10am – 10pm. Indoors closes at 8pm.

For The Scottish Government advice see the table below.

From 16 April 2021, 6 people from 6 households can meet up outdoors, and under-12s do not count towards the numbers.

When Level Three restrictions apply from 26 April, a maximum of 6 people from 2 households can socialise indoors in a public place. Outdoors alcohol will be permitted and local licensing laws will apply. Indoors the 6/2 rule applies and outdoors the 6/6 rule applies.

Socialising in homes is not permitted.

Travel within Scotland for outdoor socialising, recreation and exercise is also allowed.

Pubs, cafés and restaurants will reopen outdoors for groups of up to 6 people from up to 6 households with alcohol in line with local licencing laws, and indoors for groups of up to 6 people from up to two households without alcohol until 8.00pm.

Takeaways can resume normal service with physical distancing and face masks in premises.

