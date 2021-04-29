American midfielder Toni Malone will join Hibs’ Women from 1 July, 2021, subject to international clearance.

She joins from FC Wacker Innsbruck in the OFB Frauen Bundesliga, having previously played for Oregon State University.

11th April 2021 Edinburgh – Hibs celebrate after Amy Gallagher scored with a free kick from thge edge of the box during the SWF1 game between Hibs and Motherwell at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh on Sunday April 11, 2021. The result was Hibs 3-2 Motherwell. *** NOT FOR SYNDICATION ***

Securing the left-sided midfielder’s signature means Dean Gibson now has three new players to add to his squad in the summer, alongside the previously announced Emma Heikkilä and Gabby English.

After tasting European football in Austria, Malone can’t wait to get started in Scotland, saying, “First of all, I am thankful for this opportunity. I’ve heard wonderful things about Edinburgh and am looking forward to the new challenge of playing football in a new environment and a new country.

“I chose Hibernian because right away I felt like the coaching staff was invested in me as a player and a person, and I think playing for this club could help me grow in both of those areas. I also have extended family in the Edinburgh area so that was a plus for me. I’m excited to be a Hibee!”

Gibson also added, “I’m delighted to add Toni to the squad from July onwards, it’s another signing that’s only going to add a great deal of quality and depth to a team that’s already very competitive.

“Toni is a player who suits the style we want at Hibernian: aggressive, quick and exciting when she gets into the opposition half. She can operate as a midfielder or full back and adds a bit more balance to the group being left footed. We look forward to adding Toni to the squad for next season.”

