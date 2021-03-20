A police investigation is underway following the theft of a vial of Covid-19 vaccine in Edinburgh.

The theft took place from the Morrison Street vaccination centre just before noon today.

Members of the public outside the main entrance to the coronavirus mass vaccine centre at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. Picture date: Monday February 1, 2021. PHOTO: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Officers have reminded the public that vaccine should only be administrated by healthcare professionals.

Chief Inspector Neil Wilson of Edinburgh City Division said: “We were made aware of an isolated incident of theft of a COVID-19 vaccine from the vaccination centre at Morrison Street in Edinburgh around 11.50am on Saturday 20 March 2021.

“The theft involved a single multi-dose vial of vaccine.

“A police investigation is ongoing, and officers are working closely with NHS Lothian and following a positive line of enquiry.

“Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant to fraudulent offers of vaccine, which pose a risk to public health. Vaccines should only be administered by healthcare professionals as part of the national NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme.

If you are offered a vaccine out with this setting you should decline and inform police immediately via 101″

