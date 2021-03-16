Edinburgh-based entrepreneurs Ewan Thomson and Tom Sheppard believe they have spotted a gap in the home delivery market. Now they have acted upon it and set up Tasty Basket.

This is a grocery delivery service supporting local businesses whilst offering the customer the convenience of large supermarket ordering systems.

Customers order items online from the likes of I.J.Mellis, The Fishmongers, Charles Stamper, James Anderson & Charles Wilson Butchers, Pilot Beer and Breadwinner Bakery

Ewan said: “Whilst there are many services out there delivering local goods, they mostly lack two things. The option to also order basic household items, and the flexibility to choose an allotted delivery slot. Our concept offers customers a service similar to the large supermarkets, but with produce from local butchers, bakers, fishmongers, dairies and breweries.”

Tasty Basket launched in January and is growing, taking on new local suppliers every week. The pricing structure ensures the customer will always pay less for local than through other retailers. Customers select produce by retailer or similar product types, so it is possible to order goods from many different local suppliers, supporting local Edinburgh shops.



As well as fresh produce, Tasty Basket offer larder items like pasta and baked beans, and non-food products like household cleaning items and toiletries meaning the customer can order a full shop, similar to a large supermarket.



Tom said: “The idea for Tasty Basket came to me when I was moving house and I didn’t have the time to get to my favourite independent shops. I especially wanted sausages from Anderson’s on Edinburgh’s Great Junction Street and I just couldn’t understand why a service like this didn’t exist.



“We’re in talks with a lot of local independents right now, people like the Edinburgh Butter Co, Edinburgh Kombucha, and Ocelot chocolate. Our customers are returning for more and we’re committed to increasing the offering over the next few weeks. Like me, there are lots of people passionate about supporting local that can find it difficult to access. Tasty Basket aims to change that.”



Tasty Basket offers delivery 5 days a week to all Edinburgh addresses.

The minimum order is £25 with a delivery fee of £3.99.

Orders over £60 get free delivery.

Like this: Like Loading...