Hibs’ midfielder Stephen McGinn has joined Greenock Morton on loan for the rest of the Championship season.

The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal in the summer and quickly became a popular and respected figure within the dressing room.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 09/11/2019. Pic shows: Hearts’ Centre-Forward, Uche Ikpeazu, tries to get past St Mirren midfielder, Stephen McGinn, as Hearts play host to St Mirren in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship, Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

He scored his one and only goal in the 3-0 win at Motherwell back in December.

McGinn will link up with his former St Mirren manager, Gus MacPherson, at Cappielow .

The deal is subject to player registration but, once confirmed, he will be available for selection for tomorrow’s match away to Dunfermline Athletic.

Speaking exclusively to the club website, the Morton manager said, “I’m really pleased that Stephen is coming to join us. It came about through a chance conversation with Jack Ross at Hibernian where I was explaining that we had injuries to a couple of our key midfielders and when he offered me Stephen, I almost fell off the chair.

‘It’s an exciting signing for us and, having spoken to Stephen, he told me that he was really looking forward to getting out onto the pitch and being comfortable where he does his best work.”

Like this: Like Loading...