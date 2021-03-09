The Scottish FA has launched the Mental Health Advisory Panel as part of the association’s ongoing commitment to mental health and wellbeing. The panel will work to undertake the objectives within the Mental Health Action Plan which forms a key part of the Scottish FA’s Football Unites Equality Framework.

The Scottish FA are joined on the panel by the SPFL Trust, Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH) Breathing Space, Samaritans Scotland, Hampden Sports Clinic, Sports Chaplaincy UK, The Kibble, Time to Tackle, The Chris Mitchell Foundation, Bonnyrigg Rose and the Scottish Mental Health and Wellbeing Football League in developing the objectives of the action plan. The group met for the first time on Tuesday, 9 March.

The Scottish FA created the action plan to lead from the front and promote positive mental health across the game. It will provide appropriate education and sign-posting for all involved in Scottish football, from players and coaches to fans and their families. Governance, education, awareness and sign-posting are the four key pillars of the action plan, which will run for four years and work in conjunction with the Football Unites framework.

David McArdle Scottish FA Diversity and Inclusion Manager “The creation of the Mental Health Advisory Panel is a huge leap forward for mental health provision within Scottish football.

“For the first time opinions and thoughts from the leading organisations within this vital area will come together to discuss the improvements and programmes required to ensure that a mentally healthy culture is part of the fabric of Scottish football.

“I would like to thank all the organisations and individuals who have agreed to be part of this journey with the Scottish FA and make a difference within our national game.

“We know 10% of teenagers and 25% of adults will be living with a mental health condition each year and at the moment one in three GP appointments is related to mental health. In 2019, 833 people took their own lives in Scotland.

“It’s a societal problem but one football can undoubtedly have a positive impact on.”

