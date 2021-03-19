Police have received reports of rogue traders operating in Edinburgh recently and the public are advised to be on guard if someone attends at their door offering to carry out work or offering services. Don’t be afraid to say ‘No Thank You’.

Rogue traders usually cold-call, claiming to be workers offering to sell services, make repairs or carry out work on your house, garden or driveway. In reality they charge inflated prices for shoddy or unnecessary work.

Officers DO NOT recommend dealing with cold-callers for property maintenance and home repairs

If someone calls on you:

•Don’t feel pressurised into agreeing to immediate work or buying a product or service.

•Don’t agree to buy from the first person who calls.

•Don’t pay cash up front or offer to go and get money.

•Shop around if you decide you need work done.

•Ask what your cancellation rights are.

•Report them.

If you think work needs done get at least three quotes from trusted companies. Use The Edinburgh Trusted Trader Scheme to find tradespeople who have been checked and vetted by both Police and Trading Standards officers:

If you think a rogue trader or bogus caller has called on you, or been in your street, report this to the police immediately on 101 or in the case of an emergency, dial 999.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can report any incidents to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please share this advice with family, friends or neighbours who may be vulnerable.

Check this website for more info:

