Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing a 43 year-old man who is missing from his home in Edinburgh.

William Strathearn (43) from Abbey Street, was last seen at his home around 1pm on Friday, 19 March.

William is a wheelchair user and he is described as white and of very thin build with brown shoulder-length hair and a goatee type beard.

Sergeant Carol Moir of Gayfield Police Station said: “Officers are looking to trace William to ensure that he is safe and well. He is without regular medication that he requires and the lack of contact is out of character for him.

“I would urge anyone who has seen William, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Gayfield Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 1263 of 19 March.”

Like this: Like Loading...