Today is International Anti-Racism Day which aims to #FightRacism worldwide and Police Scotland have issued the following advice.

“There is no place in Scottish society for racism. Join us in the fight against it. If you have been the victim of hate crime or witnessed a hate crime, you can report it by:

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News*

• Phoning 999 (emergency) or 101 (non-emergency)

• Attending at a police station

• Online reporting form: https://www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/c3/

• SMS 999 text system (For people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have issues communicating verbally – you must register for this service.)

Like this: Like Loading...