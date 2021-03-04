A 15-year-old youth has been charged in relation to damaging a bus and injuring a bus driver in the North East of Edinburgh.

The incident happened on Tuesday 2nd March on Niddrie Mains Road after an item was thrown at a moving bus.

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

Chief Inspector Murray Tait of Leith Police Station said: “Dealing with disorder and antisocial behaviour is a priority for the police in Edinburgh.

Following our appeal I would like to thank our local community for their assistance with this matter and ask that parents and carers speak to their children and young people about the potential dangers of this kind of behaviour.”

